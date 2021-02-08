PADUCAH — A local Paducah restaurant is thanking the community for supporting their bake sale for staff tips after a break in Friday.
On Facebook, Branch Out Foods, said the store was broken into and someone stole their safe and money from the cash resister.
"It has been a really rough year, COVID hasn't pulled any punches for the restaurant industry," the restaurant said in a post. "We've persevered because our die hard fans are so loyal."
The restaurant announced because of COVID-19 they had to cut hours from staff. They revealed some of the money stolen from the Friday robbery was from the staff's pooled tips.
The restaurant held a baked goods sale on Saturday to help get back the staff's pooled tips. Branch Out Foods said the bake sale was a success.