PADUCAH — Opportunity and change were the focus of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum in Paducah Thursday.
The free event brought together formerly-incarcerated people with criminal justice professionals to have an open conversation about criminal justice reform.
Pressing issues like sentencing reform, access to health care and reentry into society after jail time were hot topics.
Event coordinators say they were pleased with attendance, but they were more pleased with people engaging in the conversation.
Executive Director Deacon Keith McKenzie says it's important for the public to be involved in policy discussions.
Organizers hope the forum gets that started in our region.
For Madison Engler, criminal justice reform brought her mother back into her life.
Her mom, Tana Enlger, battled a drug addiction that landed her in jail. Madison saw her mother struggle with her health.
“I remember how sick she was and how skinny she got. The stomach ulcers started bursting again,” Madison Engler says.
She also saw her mother struggle to stay on her feet financially.
“You've had issues with jobs in the past, but I've seen you walk through snow, 20 minutes down the interstate just to get to them,” says Madison.
Alternative sentencing allowed Tana to get the help she needed.
“After sitting in jail, incarceration for a little over a year, I was given the opportunity to enter the drug court program. And that has been a life saver for me,” Tana says.
Theirs is just one of the many success stories shared at the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum.
Panelist Catherine Fuller with Kentucky Legal Aid says change has to continue for more people to get a second chance.
“We need to help those people and give them the opportunity, like she said, to become productive members of society, to stay out of jail, better themselves and their families,” Fuller says.
KCJF Executive Director Keith McKenzie says that means employment, health care and reentry assistance.
“What we encourage them to do is maybe join some of the efforts of the local groups that's doing this sort of work,” says McKenzie.
Tana Engler now works at Oxford House, the same recovery center she went to after incarceration. It gave her hope that she now gives to others.
“If you just give people second chances, they're not always going to be that hopeless person. Just give them that opportunity to prove it to you,” she says.
In several breakout sessions, attendees brainstormed ways to improve criminal justice reform locally.
Representatives from the McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the McCracken County Jail were in those sessions to hear the input.
The host agency recorded those ideas and regional data related to the topics discussed.
That information will be compiled into a report and sent to state and local legislators.
To view reports from past sessions, click here.