PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is holding listening sessions aimed at addressing racial issues in the community.
The meetings are called "Join a Conversation." They will be used to share your experience regarding race in Paducah.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said she's holding the "Join a Conversation" meetings to get a better understanding of the black experience in the community.
"I get the feedback, and hear the stories and hear the concerns of our community, and then I'll work together with the city government and with other community organizations to create an action plan that we can all work on and hold ourselves accountable to doing," Harless said.
The conversations will be held virtually through Zoom. If you don't have internet access, it will also be done in person. You can reach out to City Hall at 270-444-8800 if you would like to attend "Join a Conversation" in person.
Only 10 people can join the Zoom meeting at a time. Harless said they're held privately, so people can feel comfortable sharing their experiences.
NAACP Vice President Corbin Snardon will be a co-moderator for one of the sessions. He said it's important for people to express what they're going through.
"We need to get together and have an honest conversation," Snardon said. "We need to move into legislation and policy and working to change the laws and the systems that have created this environment in which we're in now. We need people to get out and vote."
Harless said she wants to see equality for everyone.
You can sign up for a session through the city of Paducah website and Facebook page.
The meetings are closed to the public. The first "Join a Conversation" begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday. There will be one Monday through Friday for the entire month of June.