PADUCAH — People who live on Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah are saying "enough is enough" after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday night. His left leg was broken, and he had to undergo surgery at an Indiana hospital.
For people who live in the area, it's a reminder of ongoing concerns about safety.
It was a normal Sunday for Deareon Bradley until he was struck by a car at the intersection of Walter Jetton Boulevard and Ohio Street. Now, community members are asking what it will take for city leaders to address their concerns about safety on the road.
"I was riding, walking and then I seen the car coming. Then, he tells me to come past, and then I come past, and then he just comes and hit me," said Bradley.
That's all the 9 year old can recall about the accident that night.
The Paducah Police Department said the collision was strictly an accident and no charges have been filed against the driver. Police said witnesses told them Deareon was running from between cars when he was struck.
"Just, my leg broke, and it was right on top of each other," he said.
Just hearing Deareon describe his injuries was enough to bring his mother, Tiffani Wharton, to tears.
"I didn't know what was happening or if he was still alive," she said.
She said that night is one she will never forget.
"By the time I got down there, he was on the ground and just screaming for me and saying 'Mama, he hit me. He hit me,'" said Wharton.
Wharton has lived on Walter Jetton with her kids for the past two years. She said people drive recklessly often down the road.
"This is like a neighborhood-neighborhood. There's kids everywhere down here," said Wharton.
And her neighbor, Joelvetta Sims, said the speeding just gets worse.
"They're always speeding in and this is a neighborhood where children play, they catch the bus and they should not go that fast," said Sims.
She said after six years of living on Walter Jetton she has always wanted city leaders to do something about the issue.
"A stoplight would be great. There was a gentleman once who hit this telephone pole, knocked the whole thing down. Now if there was a stoplight here, they replaced it of course but it would help," she said.
Now Wharton said she just hopes something like this never happens again.
"I just want everybody to be safe. I hope this was a lesson learned for everybody, not just me and my kids for everybody," said Wharton.