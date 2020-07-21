METROPOLIS, IL — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Massac County Sheriff's Deputy Robert McCutcheon, who died Sunday.
The Massac County Sheriff's Department says a visitation will be held Thursday, July 23rd, at First Baptist Church at 307 Massac Creek Road in Metropolis. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and will include a law enforcement walk through at 7:30 p.m.
The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. There will be a procession from the church, past the sheriff's office, to Massac Memorial Gardens. Those who would like to watch the procession are asked to gather near the Superman statue and the sheriff's department.
A cruiser was parked in front of the sheriff's office Monday in memory of McCutcheon. The display started out with black and blue sashes, but throughout the day people from all over the county left balloons and flowers on the windshield.
Sheriff Chad Kaylor said he is touched by the outpouring of support.
"It's a testament to what the community thought about Robert McCutcheon, thinks about law enforcement in general. This morning when I went to get his car to bring it up here, there was already flowers on it. People started showing up overnight to make a memorial at his house," Kaylor says.
McCutcheon was with the Massac County Sheriff's Department for 25 years, and served in the Marine Corps before that.