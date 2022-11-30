PADUCAH — The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission held a town hall meeting at the Paducah Convention Center Tuesday night.
Attendees discussed Kentucky's portion of the national $26 billion opioid settlement received from opioid companies who play a role in the national opioid crisis. Kentucky received $478 million of this settlement, and the town hall was an opportunity for community members to share their input regarding how the funds should be distributed.
Our community is no stranger to the opioid epidemic. McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says most of the crime in the area is drug related.
"Probably 85% to 90% of our crimes are related to illegal drugs in some way, whether it’s a burglary for money or to steal items to sell for money or to trade for drugs," McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman says. "Obviously, we go to multiple overdoses or suspected overdoses. Neglect of children because parents are abusing drugs. It affects the whole community."
Norman says he hopes some of the settlement money is used for drug education. "I think one area should be probably education. One of the most saddening things I think is we see young people using fentanyl for one reason or another. I believe that we really need to educate," he says.
Representatives from Lifeline Recovery Center filled the room Tuesday night, and they told us they were looking forward to speaking about the opioid crisis. Currently, the recovery center in Paducah is housing 85 clients.
"In our program alone, 70% of our clients come in with opioid addiction. So that's mothers, brothers, sisters, wives, you know, that's family members, that's loved ones that are dying each and every day from this epidemic or pandemic, and so I think that's the reason why its so crucial for this town hall meeting is because it's not just about getting individuals off of drugs; it's saving lives," says Lifeline Women's Program Director Billie Preston.
That's why folks from the center spoke during the town hall meeting in an effort to take a stand in the fight against opioid addiction in Kentucky.
The settlement funds are expected to begin flowing into Kentucky in 2023.