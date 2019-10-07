METROPOLIS, IL — A local fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Metropolis Fire Department Capt. Stephen "Chad" Parker died unexpectedly Sunday morning at his home in Brookport, Illinois.
Capt. Micah Tolbert told Local 6 Parker recently completed his 19th year of full-time service with the department.
"It's certainly heartbreaking and an extremely difficult time for us as well as...all the family," Tolbert said.
An obituary written for Parker says he is survived by his parents, his wife, two daughters — one who is 3 years old and the other who is a year old — and a 23-year-old son, among other families members and loved ones. The obituary says an educational fund is being established for his daughters, and people who wish to can donate to that fund in his memory.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Bailey Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Metropolis First Baptist Church followed by a bell ceremony and a firefighter walk-through starting at 8 p.m. On Friday, another visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a service honoring his life starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Pastor Jeff Bremer will officiate.
To read the obituary for Capt. Chad Parker and for information on how to give to the fund for his children's education, click here.