MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — On Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had a public meeting to inform Marshall County residents and small business owners about the benefits of a proposal to add four roundabouts on U.S. 68.
Community members who attended the meeting shared their opinions, most of them negative. However, at least one couple we spoke with said after listening to the presentation, they're feeling a little less negative about the project than before.
Last week, the Marshall County Fiscal Court passed a resolution opposing the roundabouts. Their concerns deal with the success of local businesses, the safety of students and local tourism.
At the meeting, engineers explained the benefits of the proposed roundabouts and how to navigate and use them.
KYTC Project Development Branch Manager Chris Kuntz said he wants the people who will be affected by the project to see the benefits the cabinet believes the project will bring.
"I think the biggest thing to focus on is the safety benefits from roundabouts. It may be a little confusing to drive through, but we have a corridor section of the road. We have a defined study that shows that there's a high crash rate through this corridor," said Kuntz.
He said the roundabouts will reduce that high crash rate.
Community members came in with preconceived opinions, and although they came to the meeting with open minds, their opinions are still not positive.
Marshall County resident Sissy Wommack said she believes something should be done to improve safety, but that the change should not be this extreme.
"That's what Draffenville is, is a small business community, and when you start dealing with tourism, that's going to be affected too. You know, it’s just going to be a mess."
She said small businesses are going to see the biggest issue, and people passing through Draffenville are not going to stop.
"We're such a tourist area, you know, trying to get trailers and trucks and boats and stuff through all that is a nightmare, so I think it's going to be a deficit to our tourism as well."
KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said he expects a decision on the roundabouts will be made, after considering public comments, in the next two to four months. The comment period extends through March. If the proposal is approved, construction would not begin until 2024.