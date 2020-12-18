GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Lowes community is calling for Graves County Schools to make major changes to the district's facility plan. Lowes Elementary was formerly a priority one project for the school district, but is labeled as a transitional facility in the newest draft of the plan. The Kentucky Department of Education will need to review the plan, and give comments back to the board.
Parents like Janie Burchard are pushing to keep the doors open.
"Give our children the chance and our school to do just that. We're not asking for any more than any other school in Graves County has already received in the last 20 years," Burchard said. "We're asking you and the board members to stand and fight for our children."
Teachers were able to share their thoughts on the district's long-term plan to close Lowes Elementary. It would mean students would move to other schools in the district. Eric Trussel, a teacher at Lowes, read a statement on behalf of the staff members at the school.
"We think that adopting this proposed plan is not the best option for the Lowes community, or Graves County as a whole. The stakeholders at Lowes want the schools to stay open, but the children of Lowes Elementary need it to stay open as a permanent facility," Trussel said. "By uprooting LES students and redistributing our children to different portions of the county, you will create larger schools."
After the public comment section of the agenda, Graves County Board of Education Chair Jim Wurth called for the audience to be more involved with board meetings.
"There should be people at every third Thursday, and there's not. Unless 'Junior' or 'little Dolly' is presenting, then you're there," Wurth said. "And that's sad, OK? We're done with community comments now. Next item."
The Graves County Board of Education will make the final decision on the district's facility plan after it's reviewed by KDE. Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding says the plan is still in draft form, and has yet to be sent back to KDE. You can watch the entire board meeting here.