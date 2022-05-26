MURRAY, KY — Since Briggs & Stratton closed in 2020, its former building has been empty — waiting for a new company and new jobs. Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Hollobus, which manufactures electric distribution connectors, is coming to the building with 150 new jobs.
That won't replace the more than 600 jobs Briggs & Stratton provided at the factory, but it's a step in the right direction. After the factory closed its doors, it left the community and former employees with one big question: Now what? On Wednesday, they got some answers.
Lead designer for Hollobus Martin Cox is committing a $2.25 million investment that will put jobs back into western Kentucky. Pay at the Murray facility is expected to average $22 an hour with benefits.
"We hope to put Murray back on the map as a birthplace of an industry-leading disrupter," says Cox.
They're establishing a hiring pipeline for both Murray State University graduates and veterans from Fort Campbell. It's not only bringing its office and primary manufacturing operation, but also a research and development facility.
"They're trusting us to not just be the workers, but the thinkers and innovators of the future. On behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we all agree, we will not let you down," Beshear says.
Beshear also says the company takes its environmental impact seriously. Hollobus boasts a near zero waste footprint. Hollobus manufactures key electrical power components for New York high rises and the Vancouver International Airport, among other projects.
"Those products are going to be made right here in Murray, Kentucky," Beshear says.
The investment will put food on tables and electric distribution connectors in buildings all over the world. It's unclear when the new facility will open. There was a large turnout for the announcement Wednesday, including former employees of Briggs & Stratton.