MAYFIELD, KY- St. James AME and Fairview Baptist Church were the two oldest black churches in Mayfield.
The two congregations gathered Saturday to honor of the history and legacy both churches after they were destroyed the December 10th tornadoes.
Both St. James AME and Fairview Baptist Church were integral in the lives of Black people following their freedom after the civil war.
The local history here is rich because generations of family attendance can be traced back.
Virginia Langford started attending Fairview with her mother when she was five years old.
She’s still a member to this day.
She says seeing her hometown and home church like this destroys her.
“I couldn’t make it to Fairview, but I was driving down Broadway-- tears. It was just so emotional and the tears just sprung forth,” Langford says.
Thomas Bright, trustee at St. James AME, has similar emotions when he thinks about his church.
“The most emotional part for me is the loss of my aunt. She got killed during the tornado and I found her body lying next to her house. She was the one who first brought me here to this church, so now when I think of the devastation of my church, I think about the loss of my aunt,” Bright says.
With their building destroyed along with all the history inside, Langford is working to keep Fairview's legacy alive.
“There’s a lot of memories there. And just recently, I started to right some things down,” says Langford.
St. James AME received a $100,000 grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. Their biggest focus is preservation.
“There's several engineers that going to do pro bono work for us and for his organization to see how much of that we can preserve,” says Bright.
For now, both churches are meeting and planning out specifics for their rebuilding processes.
They know it won't be easy, but they're resting assured in their faith.
“I have to give it all to God. He's the solid rock I stand. All other ground is sinking sand,” Langford says.
With decreased membership from years past, both churches are relying on community support to rebuild these pillars of black history within their community.
St. James did not give a date for when they expect to begin rebuilding, but debris removal has begun at Fairview Baptist Church. They plan to begin reconstruction as soon as that finishes.