PADUCAH — A major project that was years in the making is not moving forward in McCracken County. The groups behind a proposed solar farm are pulling out.
The permit for the project was originally granted in November. The plans included a 60 megawatt solar facility on 615 acers of land along New Liberty Church Road in McCracken County.
Wednesday night, the McCracken County Board of Adjustment held a public hearing to discuss McCracken County Solar LLC and it's parent company, AES Clean Energy, formally withdrawing their confidential use permit for any plans for the solar facility project.
The meeting was brief. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer expected that after the companies surrendered their permit. AES would only share a statement about pulling out of the project, which reads: "The construction of the project has been delayed because of ongoing Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) interconnection study delays."
Clymer says inflation played a role in the cancellation as well.
"It turned out, as you said, it's been a passage of time since then. With inflation and different supply chain problems, that sort of thing, their cost to produce the power they say will be much greater than the contract price they agreed to sell it for to Big Rivers," he says.
A the meeting The Board of Adjustment unanimously voted to revoke the LLC'S application, meaning their permit is now no longer valid. Clymer says a solar farm can potentially bring traffic into the county.
"Projects look at us to establish here, some of these are, you know, multibillion-dollar corporations, and they're wanting to build a huge project here, lots of employment, lots of employment, lots of revenue into the community. One of the main things they want is, they want cheap energy and they want typically renewable energy, and typically solar meets both requirements," he says.
AES waived their right to a public hearing and did not attend the meeting Wednesday night.