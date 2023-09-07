PADUCAH — Pavement work is happening now on the I-24 Ohio River bridge that connects McCracken County, Kentucky, to Massac County, Illinois – a crucial stretch of interstate. The goal is to make the drive smoother and safer.
It's not the first time that bridge has needed work in recent years. In 2021, there was construction happening on the same stretch of road, and there were multiple wrecks, including a pileup that injured nine people and killed a 4-year-old child. Paducah police said distracted driving combined with the ongoing work zone, were factors.
Learning lessons from that round of construction, this time the Illinois Department of Transportation has adjusted construction and lane closures to only happen at night, when fewer drivers are on the road, so it's safer for everyone.
Tony Clarke drives for Pimco Transportation out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He said he's driven the I-24 route hundreds of times, and it's in need of a facelift. "I know these roads tear up, but please fix these things because they're dangerous and they cost motorists a whole lot of money," he said.
Doug Helfrich, with the Illinois Transportation Department, said they are doing exactly that. "Well, the project started on Aug. 14, and it's more or less a repair contract to the existing overlay, so the contractor is removing and replacing asphalt patches on the i-24 surface of the bridge," he said.
He said they are taking extra precautions so there are no fatalities like before. "Because of the crash and the incidents we've had on I-24 in that area, we elected to do the work at night because night work does offer the least amount of disruption to the traveling public," he said.
Not only is the work being done on the bridge on I-24 beneficial for smaller cars and motorcycles, but it's also great for trucks like these that encounter a lot of damage when they are going over those potholes. "For a trucker, it tears up your tires and your trucks. It's extremely uncomfortable to ride. It's just bad news," Clarke said.
In the end, he's happy with the work getting done. "If they do it at night, there's not as much traffic. It's far better. In the daytime, it's a disaster," he said
Helfrich said construction lasts from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to be completed on Sept. 15 if the weather allows.
The Paducah Police Department said drivers crossing the bridge during overnight construction hours should remember to slow down, because reaction times are slower at night. Drivers should increase the distance between their cars and others on the road, look out for increased foot traffic, and most importantly, stay off their phones.