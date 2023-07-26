PADUCAH — A draft contract for 911 upgrades for Paducah and McCracken County is under review by the city and county 911 project consultant, Paducah Mayor George Bray said during Tuesday night's Paducah City Commission meeting.
Local 6 learned during the July 11 city commission meeting that the two local governments had agreed to negotiate with Communications International, authorizing an intent-to-award letter to the company. The city's and county's project consultant, Federal Engineering, is now reviewing a draft contract from the company. That contract is expected to be put forward for adoption once that review is complete.
City leaders are also considering a parcel fee to finance the 911 system upgrades. That fee would be assessed based upon property taxes. Leaders have not yet determined how much the fee would be, but it could be implemented as early as 2024.
"I think there is a consensus at this point to use a parcel fee to fund a portion of 911," Bray said. "We are looking for a funding source to replace a portion of fundings lost from depleting landlines."
The city also approved authorizing a payment the convention center for $40,736.23, which is half the cost for a contract vendor that set up and dismantled the dome pavilion.
The dome pavilion has been used during AQS QuiltWeek for more than 13 years. The dome has reached its life expectancy, and the city, county, and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center are looking for a cost-effective, permanent solution.
Under state law, any temporary structure cannot be in place for more than six months. The dome pavilion is only set up for four days during QuiltWeek, costing the city nearly $80,000.
With the dome at the end of its expected use, Bray said the city, county, convention center, and community must make a joint decision on a permanent structure. Bray says having a permanent structure could create a facility for QuiltWeek and indoor sports. He said a permanent structure would be cost effective and provide more space for other vendors or events.
"In the long run, the city, county, convention center and the community have a joint decision to make on this effort," Bray said. "The quilt show is not going away, and we need to figure out how to add space to the convention center.
City leaders also announced that the pickle ball court at Nobel Park will not open on Aug. 1 as originally planned. Instead, it will open during the first week of September. The opening is being delayed because the lighting used for backlighting on the court has been back-ordered, causing a delay of 28 days. However, leaders said there won't be any financial impact on the project.