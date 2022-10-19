CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Contour Airlines is now officially flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
Local 6 video shows Contour's inaugural flight leaving Cape Girardeau for Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning.
Contour will offer 12 round-trip flights to Nashville a week.
The airline is also taking over air service in Paducah's Barkley Regional Airport, where it will offer 12 weekly flights to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Contour's CEO says taking over as the service provider for these local airports will bring affordable air travel to our area.
"Cape is going to Nashville with 12 weekly flights. Paducah has 12 weekly flights to Charlotte. They're different destinations, but they both offer a ton of connecting opportunities, and both will benefit from Contour's low fares. Both markets have fares starting at $49 each way," CEO Matt Chaifetz says.
That $49 price is for tickets purchased by Oct. 31. Starting in November, tickets are expected to cost about $65 each way.