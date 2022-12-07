CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Contour Airlines embarked on its inaugural flight out of Paducah Tuesday. The airline is now officially carrying passengers from Barkley Regional Airport to Charlotte Douglas International Airport and back.
Contour is now doing 12 round-trip flights to Charlotte per week. Tickets are about $65 each way.
The change to Contour Airlines came after SkyWest chose to terminate its service in Paducah and 28 other communities.
Barkley Regional Airport leaders say Contour will bring something fresh to the community and provide reliable service. At a celebration Tuesday morning, leaders said they expect a lot more passengers in the coming months.
"When you have the product that Contour's going to offer and the reliability and everything, I think it's a breath of fresh air for the community that we have this relationship and that Contour is coming," said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. "And I think, once the word gets out even further, we'll have more than 70% load factor as we have for the month of December right now."
Contour also recently started offering flights to Nashville from Cape Girardeau.