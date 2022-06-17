PADUCAH — Cooling packs for those experiencing homelessness are important to Heather Anderson with Paducah Public Schools. That's why she and others with the district are filling bags with sunscreen, hats and bottled water for folks in the community.
They're packing the kits with help from McCracken County Public Schools, and they're not only for students. They're for the entire community. The kits of summer care essentials include more than just sunscreen and water. You can also find can openers, Chapstick and snacks — some of the items Anderson says we often take for granted.
"Housing is health care. We have folks out there that do not have housing. If we can provide these small comforts to help them not be sunburned or dehydrated during the heat, why would we not do that?" Anderson asks.
They're filling 200 bags with items like hats and towels, but Anderson says the bags represent more.
"We have to figure out a way to help our neighbors," says Anderson.
Luckily, some neighbors filled the need.
"Our local health care agencies were extremely generous, as well as many of the local nonprofits around town helped us out with these packs," says Anderson.
Anderson says they're hoping to get more donations for more kits. They're asking for can openers, travel size sunscreen and new hats. Donations for the kits can be dropped off at the McCracken County Public Library.