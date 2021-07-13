TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Efforts to free the American Jazz from Lake Barkley continue after the riverboat became stuck last week. The Corps of Engineers at Barkley Dam have received an application to try a different method to free the vessel.
The Corps tells Local 6 that American Cruise Lines, the company that owns the riverboat, wants to use a technique called water jetting. The process would use high-powered hoses to squirt water under the hull of the ship to break the seal of the mud the ship is sitting on.
The Corps of Engineers is reviewing the application to make sure no wildlife would be affected. There's no word yet on how long the review process would take.
While the vessel remains stuck, a nearby gas station, Sinclair's Lakeview 1 Stop, is seeing an uptick in business.
"We've had a lot people just stop in and get snacks, drinks, just driving by to see the boat," cashier Anna Torres says. "People have just drove by down here just because the boat's here. They want to see the boat and see where its' stuck at. I mean, it's just a few hundred yards away from here."
The American Jazz has been stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley since Wednesday. Passengers were able to leave the boat on Friday.