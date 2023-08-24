MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published earlier this year found 57% of teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — nearly twice the rate percentage of boys who reported those feelings. To help, a local school district is bringing in a new program aimed at empowering young girls as they go through adolescence.
That program in Marshall County is called Live Big Community. It will be 50% funded by a $450,000 Stronger Connections grant given by the Kentucky Department of Education. Wednesday, Marshall County wrapped up training for that program.
Counselors from elementary, middle and high school were involved. The two-day sessions were led by the CEO and Founder of Live Big Community.
Live Big Community is based in California, and Marshall County is the first Kentucky school district it’s working with. Leaders of the program said they are ready to bring this opportunity to Marshall's female students.
"All of our counselors are excited. Our mental health partners are excited. Everybody is excited. Our admin is really excited to offer this for our girls," said District Behavioral Consultant Leslie Flatt.
She shares that excitement all for Live Big. As Marshall County's District Behavioral Consultant, she says the program will encourage habits that will last a lifetime.
"The ability to be creative to recognize their mind, body, spirit and, you know, to go forward in life and have an extra almost an edge," said Flatt.
She says during the two days of training, she's learned not only about Live Big, but also more about herself.
"We all had our moment of takeaway. We wrote it on a post it put it up and celebrated each other," she said.
That celebration is what founder and CEO of Live Big Alexa Moschakis says the program is all about.
"We started Live Big Community last year with the dream of supporting more girls in building confidence, resilience and self-leadership and being a company dedicated to doing that," said Moschakis.
Moschakis says in her program she wants young girls to take away one thing.
"You are so much more powerful than you know," she said
After wrapping up training Flatt is ready for this program to begin and encourages other districts to get involved.
"I think any district around here, we're all very similar in our makeup. Size may be different, but our makeup is very similar. I think it would be great for all," said Flatt.
Marshall county leaders tell me for now the program will be offered to all fifth-grade girls, some middle schoolers, and they are working on hammering down details for high school.
Live Big is not the only program being funded by that grant. Marshall County is also using it to purchase the K-12 Insight platform, a communication tool to develop stronger connections with families and staff.