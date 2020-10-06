PADUCAH -- The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky ended Monday afternoon.
If you missed this deadline, you won't be able to vote in November's general election.
Labeling ballots, answering calls, and getting people registered to vote. Monday is the voter registration deadline at the McCracken County clerk's office.
County Clerk Julie Griggs, said this year's election is bringing in more voters.
"Anything to do with the election process, there just always seems to be more interest in a presidential year," Griggs said. "So yeah I think we've seen more people registering to vote than normal."
Griggs said more than 57,000 people are registered in McCracken County. As they prepare to mail out absentee ballots, she wants people to know if you requested the ballot, you must vote by absentee.
"Just to eliminate the confusion perhaps a voter trying to vote twice," Griggs said. "It caused a huge headache for the clerks in the primary. Trying to keep it separate on who had requested a ballot."
Griggs is also preparing for early in-person voting which starts October 13. You can vote early at the clerk's office through Election Day. You must bring I.D. and wear a mask to vote.
You can vote early Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"I think it's going to alleviate some of the lines on Election Day," Griggs said. "Because since we're only having 12 voting locations open as opposed to 54, you're going to have a lot more people voting in each location."
Griggs said they'll be busy processing ballots this week.
The last day to request your absentee ballot is Friday October 9. The last day to register to vote in Illinois is Tuesday and Missouri is on Wednesday.