BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Are you 18 or older and registered to vote? Then you could help out at the polls this November in Kentucky.
Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer said they're always looking for precinct workers on Election Day.
"It's just a great American right: the ability to vote and to be involved with the election," Mercer said.
Mercer said there are usually 13 precinct locations in Ballard County with four workers at each location. But November's election may be different.
The county may not need to hire new poll workers if the election is mainly absentee ballots, Mercer said. If they are hiring workers, they're looking for young people.
"Especially with the rising cases in Kentucky at the moment," Mercer said. "We have a lot of elderly that come in here, and yes they are concerned about the coronavirus."
In McCracken County, they're choosing the order the candidates will appear on the ballot.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said they're also looking to recruit younger people to work on Election Day.
"I've even thought about going into schools and talking to them," Griggs said. "And explaining the importance of elections, voting, and maybe trying to recruit some workers that way."
Both clerks said the details of Election Day are still uncertain. They'll be grateful for any workers they can get.
You must be a registered voter for at least one year to be eligible to be a precinct worker. You can't be a poll worker if a family member is on a ballot. To apply, contact your county clerk's office.