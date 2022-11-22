MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Millions of dollars are needed to properly upgrade a local E-911 center. The Paducah center will likely be a focus for the McCracken County Fiscal Court and Paducah City Commission, as new members of the elected bodies take over in January.
On Monday, county leaders talked about the request for proposal to upgrade the radio system in the E-911 center. Leaders are not ready to send out the RFP, because they have yet to read the final proposal. The entire project could cost upward of $12 million. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer says having the chance to go over the proposal is a must.
"Not only should we do it, I feel like it's an obligation of an elected official to do the due diligence to review the committees work," Clymer said.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman wants to go over the city of Paducah's annexation principles, in relation to how it impacts the county's side of funding projects like the E-911 center upgrades.
"They want us to help with these projects 50/50, and then any chance we have for growth is being taken away because they're annexing our property," Bartleman said. "We not only lose money on payroll tax, we lose money on insurance tax and other things."
County leaders are arguing that annexation could also have an impact on how the county is able to fund public safety in other ways, beyond the E-911 center.
"Our tax dollars keep going down, going down, going down, and we got West McCracken Fire out there that's got one or two new trucks and a new fire station. When they start taking all of these businesses in, somebody's got to pay for it," Commissioner Jeff Parker said.
The other question that still needs to be answered for the E-911 center is how to fund it. The $2.1 million cost to run it is mainly covered by landline fees. However, with landline use steadily declining over the years, they'll have to find another way. The goal for the Joint E-911 Committee is to figure out a revenue stream by the end of the year.
The Joint E-911 Committee is made up of county and city leaders, among others, and meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Paducah City Hall.