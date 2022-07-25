This week BFW Engineering will be at Lake George to see if the area could be used again one day.
They'll be doing extensive geotechnical research.
Meanwhile, a couple who lives on the now empty lake is speaking out about the situation and the impact draining the lake has had on their property.
"As a father I had a dream of having my family grow up on the lake and just teach my kids the lake lifestyle," said Will Topp.
Now you can barely see water off in the distance as you stand near the family's dock. It is a bitter pill to swallow for the couple who long for the days when they still lived on lake-front property and the sight of water and wildlife greeted them every morning.
"It was beautiful," said Lauren Topp. "I want my kids to grow up on it. I want them to have their lake back."
"We were on the lake every day," said Will.
That all changed at the end of April when the decision was made to drain Lake George. City and county officials say a leak formed too deep within the infrastructure of the lake to be repaired.
"It has been no secret that the levee has been in a state of needing repairs for sometime," said Will.
According to Topp and reports viewed by Local 6 dating back to 2019, the levee did indeed have leaks. Something officials say all levees have. In light of that, Topp feels something should have been done long before the situation developed in Spring that lead to the current crisis.
"I feel brash decisions were made," said Topp. "I wonder how at the end of April we had reached the point that it had to be breached and drained. It is still a mystery to a lot of folks to a lot of folks who live on the lake and the citizens of Marion who are without water."
The family says their property value has greatly decreased as a result of draining the lake.
"My playground has been taken away, my property value has declined and I mean it's disheartening because that's what we loved about this place was having a lake in our back yard."
City officials admit the decision to drain the lake was difficult but stand by their actions. Meanwhile as engineers prepare to survey the lake bed and surrounding infrastructure, Will and Lauren say nothing would make them happier than having their lake back.
"We want our lake back," said Will. "That would make me very happy but the reality is it's going to take four to five years before we see that."
According to the city and state, as they explore multiple avenues, a long-term solution could indeed take up to five years to complete.
While the Topp's are on county water, Lauren works in Marion and their children go to school there.
Meantime Marion remains under a boil water advisory.
Bottled water distribution also continues at the armory.