BENTON, KY — United States District Court documents attest that a Benton, Kentucky, man participated in the Jan. 6 riot at Capitol Hill.
The court documents say a Washington, D.C., Metro Police officer was assaulted on Jan. 6 during the riots on Capitol Hill. The documents say the officer was kicked, struck with poles, and stomped on by several individuals.
The documents claim the officer also had his helmet ripped off his head, and his baton, gas mask, and MPD-issued cell phone were stolen. The officer was maced once his mask was ripped off.
The court documents also show numerous pictures and video links showing Clayton Ray Mullins participating in the assault of the officer. Numerous videos and pictures of Mullins assaulting the officer were posted on Twitter, primarily under the hashtag #seditionhunters, which led to the hashtag #slickback to trend about the style in which Mullins wore his hair.
The videos showing Mullins assaulting the officer were also posted on YouTube.
In one video, you can see Mullins near the left/center of the screen, leaning over a handrail and making multiple attempts to grab an officer's leg. Around the 25-second mark, you can see Mullins successfully grabbing the officer's leg, leading to the officer being dragged down the stairs around the 40-second mark. The Metro Police officer is in full uniform and a neon vest. He can be seen trying to escape the crowd beating him, as Mullins pulls him back.
The court documents show similar footage from officer body cameras and Twitter posts.
The FBI said the officer was taken to the hospital for lacerations to the head that needed two staples to close them.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Mullins, of Benton, Kentucky, was arrested on several federal charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots. In a tweet, the Louisville FBI office only identified the man arrested as Mullins and confirmed he was arrested on Feb. 23. The McCracken County jailer confirmed 52-year-old Mullins was booked into the regional jail Tuesday night at about 8 p.m. by federal agents.
A booking photo shows Mullins in the McCracken County Jail.
His arrest information only lists that he was arrested on a federal warrant.
The Louisville FBI Office has not returned our request for comment.
The McCracken County and Marshall County sheriff’s departments confirmed they did not know of the arrest or the investigation. Mullins will appear in court Thursday morning in the United States District Court for The Western District of Kentucky
You can see Mullins' full criminal complaint from the United States District Court in the PDF below: