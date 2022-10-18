HOPKINSVILLE, KY — A local circuit court judge is charged with intimidating witnesses, wrongfully using his position of power and several other charges.
Judge Jamie Jameson appeared in front of the Judicial Conduct Commission again Monday in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He's been under a temporary suspension since August.
New witnesses testified during day one of the hearing on Monday. The proceedings will determine what happens next regarding his suspension.
Jameson's administrative assistant, Sarah Gibson, testified about one of Jameson's newest charges. He's accused of trying to impede the JCC's investigation by calling his office about a subpoena from the commission.
"I was surprised that that's what he had told me. I intended to comply with the subpoena as I was ordered," Gibson said. "Documents in his office are what he asked me not to turn over, essentially. He said that's what they were not allowed to have."
Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk Tiffany Griffith gave details on the fee collection for the ankle monitoring program Jameson introduced while chairing the local community corrections board. Griffith's office and the Calloway County Circuit Court clerk went against the recommendation from the Administrative Office of Courts to do fee collection for the program.
"We collect fees all the time, so if the money was coming in and going out, that was something the judge wanted us to do. So, we decided that we would, you know, do that for him," Griffith said.
Former WKMS radio station manager Chad Lampe spoke on the JCC charge claiming Jameson used his position as a judge to stop a potential news story from airing. Jameson also reached out to Murray State President Bob Jackson about the video that was the subject of an open records request from the radio station, which is at the university.
"People try to intimidate the press all the time. At that point in my career, it felt as though that it was wholly unnecessary to contact the CEO of a company when you're dealing with a department, if that makes sense," Lampe said.
Finally, Jameson took the stand and addressed his simultaneous roles as a circuit judge and as the chair of the community corrections board to solicit donations for bringing drug rehabilitation centers to his judicial district.
"You get in the wrong situation, and all of the sudden you're being accused of a violation that, in your interpretation of that rule or whatever it might be, that you didn't violate those things, which is obviously precisely what we have in this situation," Jameson said.
The hearing took a break Monday, and it will pick back up again at 8 a.m. Tuesday — when Jameson's testimony will resume.