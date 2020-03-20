CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- The Calloway County Health Department says a non-resident who attended a church in Murray last weekend has tested positive for COVID-19.
That information comes from the Murray Ledger & Times.
The person attended a service last Sunday at the University Church of Christ.
Senior Minister Charley Bazzell told the Murray Ledger & Times that the news took him by surprise because extra precautions were in place that they thought should have been enough to prevent a problem.
Everyone who attended Sunday's service is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for signs of symptoms.
Anything out of the ordinary is to be reported to the Calloway County Health Department immediately at (270) 753-3381.
University Church of Christ has canceled services for the next several weeks. Other churches are urged to do the same.