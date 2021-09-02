PADUCAH — If you have a child under 18, the chances of them contracting COVID-19 continue to rise.
After declining in early summer, child cases have increased. There was a five-fold increase in the past month.
The America Pediatric Association said nationwide cases rose from about 38,000 the week ending July 22 to nearly 204,000 in the past week.
In one hour, a 14 year old, a 12 year old and an 18 year old came through the COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic behind the Paducah-McCracken County Health Center.
Taylor Fulton, who just turned 18, held out on getting vaccinated until she was eligible for the Moderna vaccine.
Fulton has had COVID-19 before.
"I had congestion," she said. "My lungs would hurt whenever I breathed in, and my whole body just felt terrible.”
She finally tested negative a few days ago, but has lingering symptoms.
"My lymph nodes they've been swollen since then, and I'll have just random and sporadic pains in my chest," she said.
She did not have those symptoms before the COVID-19 diagnosis.
Early studies show some symptoms of long COVID for kids include fatigue, muscle and joint pain, headache, insomnia, respiratory problems and heart palpitations. Researchers also say there may be up to 100 other symptoms, including gastrointestinal problems, nausea, dizziness, seizures, hallucinations and testicular pain.
Many medical experts agree it normally takes a few days or weeks to recover from COVID-19, and that most will make a full recovery within 12 weeks.
Those odds still don't stop Fulton from worrying about her long-term health.
"It's really scary. It's really scary," she said.
Most COVID-19 long-term symptoms are being studied in adults, not children. One study of long COVID in children suggests that more than half of kids between 6 and 16 years old who contract the novel coronavirus have at least one symptom lasting more than 120 days.