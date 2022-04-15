COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising again in many parts of Illinois, state health officials warn. The state's public health agency is advising Illinoisans to pay attention to COVID-19 conditions in their communities and keep up to date with vaccines.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 statistics website, the state's case rate seven-day average as of April 14 is 109 case per 100,000 people.
Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 community levels map, most counties in the state were reporting low community levels as of April 7, but four counties had high community levels — and all four are in southern Illinois.
Those counties are Pope, Hardin, Saline and Gallatin. The CDC recommends that people in counties with high COVID-19 community rates wear masks while indoors in public, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get tested if experiencing symptoms.
Three factors are used to determine COVID-19 community levels: Hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county.
The IDPH says, while COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently stable in Illinois, communities are seeing more new cases.
“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the state,” acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement Thursday. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”
In a news release, IDPH provided the following list of precautions people can take that are vitally important for people at high risk of serious illness and death if they catch the novel coronavirus. These are precautions anyone can take, so those who are not at high risk can help protect their loved ones and neighbors from infection.
That guidance is:
- Get vaccinated and stay up-to-date on recommended booster shots.
- Those in areas with rising COVID-19 infections should wear a mask if entering indoor spaces with other people present and consider avoiding large gatherings.
- Stick to well-ventilated areas if you are not wearing a mask indoors around other people.
- If you feel flu-like symptoms, self-isolate and stay home from work as well as social gatherings; and obtain a test as quickly as possible.
- If you test positive, talk to your provider immediately so you can get COVID-19 treatment within five days of starting to feel sick. Also, communicate about the positive result with any persons you have been in close contact within two days of falling sick or testing positive.
- Continue to frequently wash your hands and cover coughs and sneezes.
The public health agency says Illinois is "strongly positioned to respond" if there is another coronavirus surge. It has 1.5 million rapid tests in its stockpile, with 500,000 more expected to be delivered. The state has also urged hospitals, schools and long-term care facilities to increase their testing capacity. IDPH says it is also supporting health care providers and pharmacies to increase inventories of COVID-19 treatments that have authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.