PADUCAH — COVID-19 is causing business owners to look anywhere they can for financial assistance. Their insurance providers may not have all the answers for them. Jim Sigler with Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship, & Sigler, LLP is advising business owners to review their insurance policies. He wants them to make sure they know what they're covered for during the pandemic.
"Documenting losses is not going to be the challenge," Sigler said. "The real challenge is going to be: Is this covered by my policy?"
Steve Vasseur, a local insurance agent, says businesses won't be covered for a pandemic. Unless it's specifically stated as being covered in their policy.
"If you had a power outage, where it was due to weather and then you couldn't operate your business, then that would be covered in your policy as business interruption," Vasseur said. "But this is because the government says you can't operate your business, so that's a whole different ballgame."
Sigler is expecting to see some court proceedings come out of the issues involving insurance coverage.
"There are already lawsuits that have been filed relative to insurance coverage, and there will be more," Sigler said. "And so I think at the end of the day we will learn through that process how the courts, again, interpret the various clauses and contracts in insurance policies in the context of a global pandemic of this type."
Sigler expects pandemic coverage to become a more standard option with insurance policies in the future. Kentucky's economy will begin to reopen on next week. On May 11, manufacturers, construction businesses, vehicle dealerships, professional services, horse racing, and pet groomers will be able to reopen.