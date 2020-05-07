PADUCAH — Currently in Kentucky, renters can't be evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An executive order protects tenants. But what happens when the pandemic ends?
Adrienne Bush with the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky said COVID-19 is hurting renters. While they can't be evicted now, she said this will just delay mass evictions when the pandemic is over.
"If late fees continue to accrue on top of unpaid rent, it's just going to be a mountain for tenants and renters on the other side of this to be able to come up with that money," Bush said. "While the economy has pretty much been shut down."
The Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Stabilization Act is urging Congress to add $100 billion into the CARES Act to help with rental assistance and eviction.
"If Kentucky is going to come out of this COVID-19 state of emergency stronger, than renter's protection and rental relief have to be a critical part of the equation," Bush said.
She said action needs to be taken now to protect everyone.
Bush said the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Kentucky is also working on local and regional efforts to develop an eviction prevention fund. She said landlords should seek mortgage forbearance programs.