FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department of Education released more health and safety guidance Monday for schools as they prepare to reopen next month.
Kentucky schools began closing their doors to in-person instruction in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they remained closed for the rest of the spring semester. In June, state leaders began unveiling their plans for in-person instruction in school districts across the state, ahead of the fall semester set to begin next month.
In a Monday news release, the Kentucky Department of Education issued more information on how school districts can create healthy environments for students and employees.
The plan — called "COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Workplace Health and Safety" — calls for health and safety teams, COVID-19 mitigation strategies and recommends that school nurses wear personal protective equipment when working with students. It also advises that students in first-grade and up wear masks.
The department of education will be updating the document throughout the ongoing pandemic. The department says the guidance is not a one-size-fits-all approach.
Download to read KDE's "COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Workplace Health and Safety":