OBION COUNTY, TN — An Obion County, Tennessee, man is making great progress at home after spending 95 days on a ventilator because of COVID-19.
Mike Dial, who lives near Troy with his wife, Trish, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August. In addition to spending three months on a ventilator, he was in a medically-induced coma for two months while being connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, which replaced the functions of his heart and lungs. He also suffered a bleed on the left side of his brain, which affected the function of the right side of his body.
After being discharged from a Memphis hospital, Mike spent several weeks undergoing physical therapy at West Tennessee Healthcare Rehabilitation Hospital Cane Creek in Martin. He essentially had to learn to walk again, using a walker while being assisted by the Cane Creek staff.
Mike finally returned home on Dec. 12, after being away for four months. Trish said members of the community held signs to welcome Mike back.
"I was really emotional, just the thought of him coming home. And still, a lot of times I have to reach over and touch him," said Trish.
Mike said he was happy to finally be able to spend time with his children and three granddaughters.
"First thing I done when I got home was hug all of them," said Mike. "It felt so good just to be home with family and friends."
Mike lost 80 pounds during his bout with COVID-19, as well as his sense of taste. Although it's unclear when his taste will return, Mike has made tremendous progress regaining some of his strength and motor skills.
Mike no longer needs a walker to move around. Instead, he now uses a cane, and can walk without the assistance of another person.
In addition, Mike has regained enough strength to climb a flight of stairs to reach his bedroom. Prior to this, he and Trish slept in a temporary bedroom on the first floor.
Mike's mobility milestones also include learning how to get up from the floor on his own, in case he falls. He now has enough strength to climb into the cab of his pickup truck, and can walk to his four-wheeler to drive around the farm.
"Just praise God! I mean, so many times, I just wondered if, you know, how it was going to be three months or four months down the road," Trish said. "And since he got physical therapy out of Cane Creek, he has just made huge strides on small things. But it's a lot to us."
Mike has been able to get stronger because he does home exercises daily, such as using bands to work his legs, and using a weighted backpack. A physical therapist visits twice a week to work with him as well.
"Every day, I try to do just a little bit more, and my lungs, like I said, are 50%. I get out of breath just too easy and too fast. That's something I just got to work on," said Mike.
While Mike regains his strength, he's also making progress on everyday tasks.
"A lot of things is learning the right way to do it. You know, they taught me how to breathe again the right way, going to the bathroom, taking a bath is different. I mean, it's changed my life every which way you can think of."
Trish told Local 6 in a previous interview that doctors believed Mike only had a 55% chance of survival. Despite the bleak prognosis, Trish said she didn't lose faith, thanks to support from the community.
"From my church and from prayer, from my prayer warriors, and we have a lot of really good people that are still praying for him," said Trish.
Mike's story has inspired people across the country, including some who call the family for hope and encouragement. Trish said she tells those people to never give up.
"Just to see how far he has come from where he was, I tell them to pray specifically for what is wrong with their patient," Trish said. "I had to keep thinking that he was going to get better. I had to have faith that he was going to get better. So I just tell them 'Don't lose faith. Just stay strong and just keep pushing, and be there for him. Talk to him constantly.'"