FRANKFORT, KY — Some states have already started reopening their economies, and others are getting ready to reopen in the next couple of weeks. But many people say states need to open up faster.
At the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Saturday, protesters demanded the state reopen. Dubbed a "Freedom Rally" by organizers, protesters at the event called for Gov. Andy Beshear to ease his coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses. Hundreds of people gathered for the demonstration.
The Courier Journal in Louisville reports that organizer Lee Watts told attendees, if they were wearing face masks, to take them off. Demonstrators carried signs with messages including "Poverty kills too," and "Free Kentucky."
One "Freedom Rally" attendee, Kentucky Rep. Savannah Maddox, told NBC affiliate WLEX that businesses are more than capable of resuming normal operations.
"I think our businesses of all different varieties have the ability to operate safely, knowing that we should still be mindful of CDC recommendations in terms of social distancing, and I think that we can make those types of decisions and operate in a way that will keep Kentuckians healthy, but also allow us to get back to work," the Republican state lawmaker said.