PADUCAH -- COVID-19 is impacting children's health.
A 5-month-old in McCracken County tested positive, the health department confirmed Wednesday. Two other kids in Kentucky have a related illness called "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome."
The symptoms are fever, rash, swollen hands and feet, red eyes and abdominal pain. Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville is treating these cases.
Dr. Mark McDonald with the hospital said it's rare, but parents should be cautious.
"Do not jump to the conclusion that your child has this syndrome if they have a fever," McDonald said. "You're much likely that they have a normal childhood illness. And if the public has any worries about things to call their healthcare provider."
Dr. William Bruce at Mercy Health-Midtown Pediatrics said 80% of children are asymptomatic. He said the 5-month-old in McCracken County showed signs of a cough and chest congestion. These signs, plus a high fever for a couple of days, are what parents should watch out for.
He said younger children with lower immunity are at a higher risk.
"Children generally fair much better," Bruce said. "But they are not totally immune to this illness. And a very, very small number of them can get very sick."
Bruce said just like everyone else, children need to stay at home and practice social distancing.
Norton Children's Hospital and the state of Kentucky have launched a helpline as the state sees more cases of this syndrome. The number is 800- 722-5725. It is a 24/7 helpline.