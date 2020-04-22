WKCTC covid testing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A COVID-19 testing site has opened up at West Kentucky Community Technical College in Paducah.

Testing will be done Tuesday through Thursday this week, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. daily.

Those eligible for the test are:

  • Healthcare workers
  • First responders
  • Those 65 and older
  • Those with chronic health conditions
  • Those with COVID-19 symptoms

Those who believe they qualify can registered to get tested by clicking hereYou can also call 1-888-852-2567, select open 1 and then option 3.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

Tags