All COVID-19 testing sites are for patients experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, congestion, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, nausea, and/or vomiting and diarrhea.
KENTUCKY:
- Kroger and #TeamKentucky Drive-Thru Testing
West Kentucky Community & Technical College
4810 Alben Barkley Dr.
Paducah, KY 42001
Now - April 23
8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
ANYONE can register through Kroger's The Little Clinic portal
- West KY Community Task Force COVID-19 Testing
Heartland Church
4777 Alben Barkley Dr.
Paducah, KY 42001
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
270-559-6580
You MUST have an order for a test from a clinician
- Paducah - Baptist Health Urgent Care
2601 Kentucky Ave.
Walker Medical Park 1
Suite 103
270-415-4860
For more information click here.
- Mercy Health Paducah Triage Clinic
225 Medical Center Dr.
Paducah, KY 42003
270-538-7191
Monday - Friday
8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
For more information click here.
- Murray-Calloway County Hospital
803 Poplar St.
Murray, KY 42071
9 - 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Call first if possible: 270-753-0704
ILLINOIS:
- Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp.
Sites in: Christopher, Du Quoin, Johnston City, Mount Vernon, Sessor
1-800-408-7351
- Massac Memorial Hospital
28 Chick Street
Metropolis, IL 62960
618-638-1344
You MUST have an order for a test from a clinician
- Heartland Express Care
2700 W. Deyoung St.
Marion, IL
8:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
618-969-8633
TENNESSEE:
- Lake County Health Dept.
400 State Highway 78 South
Tiptonville, TN 38079
731-253-9954
- Weakley County Health Dept.
9852 State Highway 22
Dresden, TN 38225
731-364-2210
MISSOURI:
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 331-4200
- Southeast Hospital
Cape Girardeau, MO
(573) 519-4983
- SEMO Health Network
Sikeston, MO
(573) 472-1770