VIEANNA, IL — Small, local restaurants are seeing a difference after getting rid of credit and debit card options, and they're making the switch to cash.
That's because swipe fees have climbed.
They say the difference is an extra $300 to $4,000 a month depending on how busy the month is.
Fees have risen significantly over the past 10 years, a change that drove New Asia in Paducah and Ned's Shed in Vienna, Illinois, to find a way to cut that cost.
Because of the continuous rise in fees, Ned's Shed was forced to make the switch to cash and check only.
"The fees just kept going up every month. So, if I pay $100 in fees, that's $1,200 a year, and $1,200 for a small businesses is a big deal. I could buy groceries with that, and everybody knows groceries are outrageous right now," Ned's Shed owner Angie Breeden says.
Breeden says over the past 10 years of accepting card payments, she has seen a constant rise in swipe fees.
"Well, 10 years ago when we first started with the credit cards, it was about $70, and then as the years progressed, it was up to $300. So, $300 times 12 is a lot of money for a small business," Breeden says.
In Paducah, New Asia is fighting the same battle, with monthly swipe fee bills up to $4,000 a month. Signs taped up on the doors of both businesses say, "cash and check only" or "cash and check preferred."
Before the change, Ned's Shed and its customers were seeing a 3% to 4.5% service fee tacked to their bill. So, every average cheese burger — at $3.49 after tax — came with an extra 16-cent fee. On a busy day, that can add up.
Customer Kevin Chapman says he understands why small businesses would prefer cash payments.
""Well, I just started using cash more because credit cards are charging fees on everything you try to do," Chapman says. "I was a credit card person, so when I come up here, I bring cash just to, you know, have in hand."
According to the National Retail Federation, swipe fees drive consumers prices up to $900 a year for an average household.
To learn more about swipe fees you can head over to NFR.com