BALLARD COUNTY, KY — This Thursday, remember to rescan your TV if you watch us for free with an antenna. Otherwise, you'll get a blank screen.
That's because the FCC is requiring WPSD Local 6 to move frequencies. That means we have to install a new transmitter and antenna at our tower in Monkey's Eyebrow.
Tuesday, crews were out getting the tower ready. And Wednesday, our new antenna is scheduled to arrive.
During the installation phase, we will use an interim transmitter and antenna. That means you'll have to rescan your TV at 10 a.m. on Thursday if you use an antenna.
If you use cable or satellite, you don't have to do anything.
If you have questions about how to rescan your TV, click here.
And check out this Sky 6 video of the transmitter at Monkey's Eyebrow in Ballard County!