PADUCAH - Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Precision Machine, Inc. building Monday night in Paducah.
The fire started at approximately 7:30 p.m. and firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. At one point firefighters used cranes in order to position themselves above the buildings to put out the fire.
Mercy Regional EMS and Paducah Police responded as the structure fire forced S. 3rd Street between Husbands St. and George St. to close to traffic.
It's unclear what sparked the fire and an investigation is ongoing. WPSD Local 6 will update this web story when additional information is obtained. Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle says no one was injured during the fire.
"There is significant damage primarily to their, especially to their administrative offices, which were one and two floors," Kyle said. "They have significant damage, heat and fire damage throughout the rest of the building. I haven't been able to get a full assessment of where we cut the fire off."
Precision Machine, Inc. provides services in the steel and aluminum industries. According to the company's website, more than 80 people are employed at Precision Machine, Inc. including mechanics, welders and machinists.