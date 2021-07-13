MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Crews will install rumble strips on Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
The safety measure comes after a series of deadly wrecks on the interstate over the past few weeks, including one that claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl. The temporary rumble strips will be installed in the westbound lanes near exit 3 in Paducah, to help drivers slow down as they approach the construction zone on bridge over the Ohio River into Massac County, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Transportation had planned to install the strips last Friday, but one of the trucks had trouble making it down to the area.
Crews hope the strips, along with the electric signs and orange barrels in place in the area of the work zone, will help reduce crashes in the area.
The strips will be attached to the pavement in three different sections: at mile marker 5, mile marker 3.8 and mile marker 3.65.