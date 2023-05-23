PADUCAH — Crews are ready to begin construction on Phase 1 of an extensive project along a section of North Friendship Road in Paducah after completing preparations — including clearing brush and relocating utilities — last winter.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a section of Old Friendship Road will be closed along the construction corridor — immediately at the North Friendship Road intersection — beginning at 6 a.m. on May 23. The closure will remain in place until May 30.
The KYTC explains on their website that during the course of the project, crews will "widen the highway to provide three lanes, will add new connections to US 45 and US 60, will build a multi-use path throughout, will soften sharp curves, and will improve intersections."
According the cabinet, these improvements are meant to address the high number of crashes, congestion, and other issues along the route.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor for the $6,338,335 project, which they hope to complete by November 2024.
For more details on the project, click here.