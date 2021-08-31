CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Crittenden County Schools is activating remote learning starting Wednesday, Sept. 1. The district says the decision to go remote was made because of an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, coupled with a bus driver and substitute teacher shortage.
In a Facebook post announcing the decision, the school district says Tuesday, Aug. 31, will be a teacher planning day, and students won't be expected to log on or work on assignments.
After remote learning begins on Sept. 1, it will continue through Friday, Sept. 10.
The district says teachers will communicate with their students about their schoolwork, and students can participate through multiple platforms, including synchronous learning, Google Classroom and paper assignments.
Drive-thru meal pickup will be available during the remote work period, except on Labor Day and on the weekend. That drive-thru will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Crittenden County Elementary School at the cafeteria doors.
For more information about meals, athletic events, case reporting and more from the school district, click here. More information can also be found at the school district's website.