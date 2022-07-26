CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Will Marion, Kentucky, students return to school on time? That's the question from parents as the city continues to address an ongoing water crisis.
"The answer is yes," says Crittenden County Schools Superintendent Tonya Driver. "We are doing everything we can to make sure the original start date of Aug. 29 stands."
Driver says thankfully the district had already planned a later start date than many other local school districts. She says that's been a blessing to buy them some extra time to get plans in place.
Right now there's plenty of construction going on at the middle and high school. The planned renovations include an elevator, makeover for science labs and more.
"We are very excited about elevator and the new look to the high school," says Driver. "It's a great thing."
Because of the city’s water woes, there's likely about to be even more activity. Driver says an engineer is drawing up plans to connect the campuses to the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District system. She says that decision will be made soon.
"We are waiting to see Friday what kind of news we get from the city and state," says Driver.
Driver says the elementary school is already well on the way to be hooked up to county water.
"We are doing everything we possibly can," says Driver. "We do not want to go virtual, and there are no plans to do that. That's not even an option that are we are looking at. There are other contingency plans in place."
She says hooking up to county water is costly.
"It is the easier option, but it is the most expensive option," says Driver.
The other choice would be to use some bottled water, but primarily rely on a huge tank that would be set up in front of the school.
"We have a volunteer who is willing to bring us the water daily and loan us the tank," she says. "We would just have to pay for the pump."
Local 6 also talked with parents like Johnny Newcom. His son will be a junior this year.
"This community really rallies around our kids," says Newcom.
He says he's confident school will start on time.
"I have zero worry as a parent that my son will start school on Aug. 29 and everything will be handled. It may not be the perfect scenario, but I have complete confidence in this administration," he says.
All three schools in Crittenden County are within the Marion city limits.
If the administration chooses to hook the middle and high school up to county water, that would take until about the middle of September. But Driver says students would still start school on time.
As for the cost of hooking the schools up to county water, Driver says the money would initially come from the district’s capital fund.
"We will be sending our receipts to the Emergency Management director for a possible reimbursement from FEMA," said Driver.
The water crisis in Marion began in late April when the city had to drain Lake George, its main water source.