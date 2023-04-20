CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — On Thursday, Crittenden County Schools will begin using OpenGate security devices at the district's middle and high school campus.
The district announced the change in a Facebook post Wednesday. The post says the process of implementing the devices at the district's elementary school will begin on Monday.
So what does that mean for students?
When they arrive at school each day, students will walk through the security device, which consists of two portable metal detecting columns. Students carrying Chromebooks, binders with metal rings and metal water bottles will place them on a table next to the device before walking through.
"Band instruments and cases, as well as bats or other metal athletic equipment, also should be removed. Keys and cellphones do not have to be removed from an individual's person or bags," the district's announcement says.
The district is asking parents and guardians to remind students that they should walk through the metal detector "at a normal pace" and not bump into the columns. Making sure students know how to properly enter through the metal detector will "help us as we develop a new morning routine," the district says.