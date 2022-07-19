CALVERT CITY, Ky. - It's been almost two years since Lyon County native Cullan Brown passed away.
Brown was a former state champion and golfer at the university of Kentucky.
He passed in 2020 after a battle with cancer. But even after his death, he's still making an impact.
Monday marked the third-straight year of the Cullan Brown Invitational, a golf tournament where proceeds benefit the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund.
Eighty-four golfers competed in the first round at Calvert City Country Club on Monday. In the high school divisions, Rafe Blankenship leads the boys with a 5-under 67 in round one. In the girls division, Cathryn Brown leads with a 1-under 71.
In the men's college division, Murray State's Jay Nimmo leads after a 1-over 73. On the women's side, Nina McMurtrey leads with a 4-over 76.
For full results, click here.