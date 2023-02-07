PADUCAH — Some customers say they're experiencing confusion and frustration after booking flights with Contour Airlines. Leaders at Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah say they're working with the airline to solve any issues.
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau tells Local 6 Contour is upgrading their customer service — and working with the airport to work toward a solution for each customer's complaint.
Emily Alsup is one customer who says she didn't have the best experience.
Alsup and her husband were excited to see Contour Airlines come to Paducah. But after booking their flight, the trip didn't go as planned.
"My trip through Contour that leg was pending conformation that can take up to 24 hours," says Alsup
Alsup booked both legs of the flight through American Airlines' website, but it was the Contour flight from Paducah to Charlotte that caused frustration.
Confirmation of the ticket still wasn't processed the day before the flight. So she cancelled the ticket.
"It wasn't until about 5:30 that night that a representative called us back, which was extremely unhelpful (because) we already canceled that ticket," says Alsup.
After speaking to the airlines customer service, she is still working to get her $630 ticket refunded.
Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz says he encourages anyone experiencing issues to reach out.
"If any of our passengers are experiencing an issue during the booking process, I would always encourage them to reach out to our customer service center for assistance," says Chaifetz .
Chaifetz says he is unaware of similar issues to Emily's and is unable to give a clear solution without specific details.
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau says the airline is working to change their customer service to a 24/7 model.