HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Downed trees, damaged buildings and grain bins toppled over are just some of the damage reported after two EF-1 tornadoes hit Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky on Saturday.
"Very aggravating to go through this twice since '01," said Tommy Hancock, a farmer in Hickman County.
Hancock's grain bin toppled over because of the tornado. It’s not the first time he's dealt with severe weather.
"I was building this barn here in '01," said Hancock. "We had straight-line winds, and it blew this barn down, and I had to rebuild it in '01."
The Hickman County Emergency Management Office said Hancock's bin was some of the worst damage done.
Throughout the county, 46 trees fell, but there were no injuries or deaths.
At this point, Hickman County Emergency Management Director Justin Jackson said there are several important things to do.
"Respond to disasters and try to get our community to recover as quickly as we can in an efficient manner, and be there to serve the needs of those in Hickman County," Jackson said. "But, like I said, we're very fortunate to have the team that we have and the volunteer team that can come in and assist us."
Hancock is one of several people being helped by the department. He urges people with storm damage to continue taking steps toward recovery.
"Just be very patient, and have a little trust in your insurance company and your adjusters and agents," said Hancock.
Hancock said his priority is building grain bins by September or October to store grain for harvest season.