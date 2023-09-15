MAYFIELD, KY — Another step toward recovery has been taken for Mayfield, Kentucky. Tornado sirens damaged in the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado are set to be replaced in the coming weeks, the Graves County Emergency Management Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this week.
The EF-4 tornado destroyed nearly everything in its path in downtown Mayfield, including two of the city's emergency sirens. One by the Mayfield City Hall building was damaged, and one near the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory was swept away by the storm. Thousands of people depend on those sirens as a warning for incoming severe weather.
The project cost a total of $88,952 to replace the sirens and to install a new county-wide system. That system will allow Graves County Emergency Management to activate the sirens. Currently, Kentucky State Police turn them on.
That system will also allow individual sirens to be activated. The new sirens and system aren't up and running yet, but people there say this small step is a big accomplishment.
"We want it to be loud. We want to be able to hear this thing," said Rollie Bushor.
Bushor's family has called Graves County and Mayfield home for the past 20-plus years. They live just a few clicks away from the Mayfield candle factory that collapsed in the tornado. There was an emergency siren there, too, for nearby homes like his until that storm.
"This has been a terrible last couple of years. I mean, Mayfield got hit with so many storms, and without that siren to lets us know something's going on, a lot of times, you know, I was up in the tree cutting away, and you don't realize sometimes what's going on around you," he said.
Excited is just one word Bushor uses to describe his feelings about the news that the siren will soon be replaced. It's a vital warning he depends on, along with the information he gets from Local 6.
"Our main source actually is watching the news, watching, seeing what happened with the weather," he said.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner shares his excitement for the new sirens with new features.
"The poles that we are getting with the mitigation dollars from FEMA were actually going to have concrete...so they're supposed withstand 140 mile per hour winds...I will be able to control them and set them off here at my office, which will be good," she said.
"It's nice seeing some new construction happening, you know, with the bank being built and other things starting to pop up here and there. It's good. We need that. Mayfield needs that," said Bushor.
Warner also told Local 6 they're working with FEMA to install an additional three sirens in the county. She said they're still nailing down funding and possible locations.
Contractors from Mississippi will install the new sirens. Warner said that will happen in the coming weeks.