MARION, KY — Kentucky attorney general and GOP gubernatorial nominee Daniel Cameron visited Marion, Kentucky, on Thursday. He's challenging Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear on Nov. 7.
Addressing a crowd of supporters at Marion City Hall, Cameron was joined by his pick for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Robby Mills. Cameron spoke on his top priorities should he become the next governor, largely focusing on policing and public safety, as well as cultural issues.
He also touched on the water shortage that happened in Marion last year when the city breached the levee at Lake George, the city's main water source.
"I'm gonna’ work with Robby and our legislature to make sure the mayor knows that they have someone in this office working for them. That's part of the reason I put Robby on the ticket," Cameron said.
"The water issues actually cropped up after it got redistricted out of Crittenden County, but we're very aware of them, and we've been fighting for them in Frankfort already," Mills said.
We asked Cameron about his polling numbers. The latest poll from public policy polling shows Beshear 8 points ahead of Cameron. The Republican candidate said he disagrees, citing a June poll from Republican firm Signal."
“Well, the polls show we're neck and neck and within a dead heat or the margin of error,” Cameron claimed. “And we feel pretty strongly about our ability to resonate and be able to articulate our vision, which is one of bringing prosperity to Kentuckians and rebuilding our foundation that Andy Beshear has allowed to crumble over these last three and a half years," Cameron said.
We also asked Cameron about the lawsuit filed by a detective with the attorney general's office alleging employment discrimination, hostile work conditions, and workers’ compensation retaliation.
"Well, I'm confident in the people that work in our office, and I'm grateful for the people that serve in our office, and certainly confident that our office is taking care of any issues that have arisen," Cameron said.
Election Day is just a few months away. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7, and the last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 10.