CHICAGO, IL — NBC 5 Chicago is projecting State Senator Darren Bailey as the Republican nominee for Governor in the GOP primary.
Bailey fended off a crowded field that included Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who was an early favorite in the campaign after using $50 million in donations from Illinois billionaire Ken Griffin to purchase a slew of televised advertisements.
Irvin also faced a withering barrage of attack ads from Pritzker himself and from the Democratic Governor’s Association in the late stages of the campaign.
Bailey also bested businessman Jesse Sullivan, whose outsider message was seen as a key as he racked up support late in the election.
Businessman Gary Rabine, former State Sen. Paul Schimpf and attorney Max Solomon all finished well off the pace in the race, according to projections